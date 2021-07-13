UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament named

UEFA’s team of technical observers has released the UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament, featuring five Italy players, three from England and one each from Belgium, Denmark and Spain.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named as the UEFA EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament, while 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedri won the Young Player of the Tournament award, and both are included in the line-up.

The technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament. The line-up included the following players, all of whom are making their first appearance in a UEFA EURO Team of the Tournament:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).