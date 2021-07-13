Georgian health official warns of fourth COVID-19 wave

The Georgian health official warn of a potential fourth wave of coronavirus in the country if individuals refuse to receive the vaccine and act in line with recommendations.

According to head of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze, Georgia is facing 'a very difficult situation'.

"There is a high chance that we may enter a difficult, fourth wave", Gamkrelidze said today.

Gamkrelidze stated that the epidemic situation in the country is deteriorating and the NCDC had submitted three recommendations to the coordinating council, which includes further intensification of vaccinations, further expansion of testing and full compliance with existing recommendations and restrictions.

"The coronavirus recognises neither position nor opposition, it infects everyone and claims too many lives, unfortunately. Therefore, we call on everyone to show more solidarity and more attention, to somehow stop the infection together and get through it", Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze added that he had proposed all conferences and meetings be open to only fully vaccinated people, or those who have tested negative in the last 72 hours.

He also said that it is also being discussed to have the concept of 'safe schools and universities', meaning that all students, professors and teachers be allowed into schools and the universities if fully vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.