Earthquake hits southern Iran 

A 4.9-magnitute earthquake shook the suburbs of the city of Babamonir in Iran's southern Fars Province.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:41 local time (11:11 GMT) at the depth of 8 km.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 50.88 degrees longitude and 29.87 degrees latitude.

There are no immediate reports of the possible damages or casualties, IRNA reported.