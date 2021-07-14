Ukraine's Interior Minister submits resignation

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov announced submitting his resignation without giving any reasons for the decision.

“I express gratitude to the team of the Interior Ministry for the years of joint work. Thanks to every officer, private and employee," reads a concise statement from Avakov posted on the ministry's website and accompanied by a scanned copy of his resignation letter.

In office since 2014, Avakov is the longest-serving interior minister in Ukraine's post-Soviet history. Parliament must accept the 57-year-old political heavyweight's resignation and deputies may consider it on Wednesday or Thursday.

Avakov has been widely viewed as one of the most influential Cabinet members in Ukraine. He has served as interior minister in four different governments and under two presidents, holding on to the post despite frequent government reshuffles and numerous corruption allegations, Daily Sabah reported.