Putin and Lukashenko agree on gas price for Belarus

Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed that the gas price for Belarus in 2022 will remain at the level in this year, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was decided that the gas price for Belarus in 2022 will not be adjusted upward, and will remain at the level of 2021," Peskov said.

According to him, the presidents also agreed upon the credit support for Belarus in connection with the fiscal maneuver in Russia.

Leaders of two countries discussed the situation in the economy and in the international relations sphere at their meeting, TASS reported.