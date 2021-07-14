Turkey's Erdoğan and China’s Xi hold phone talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, held a phone conference Tuesday evening where they discussed enhancing cooperation in many fields, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine development.

The steps that will improve Turkey-China relations and regional developments, especially in terms of trade, investment, energy, transportation and health were discussed in the phone call, according to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Recalling that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, Erdoğan expressed that they would like to celebrate these important anniversaries in a way befitting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

There is wide-reaching cooperation potential between the two countries in all fields of regional and global diplomacy and economy, Erdoğan emphasized, and stated that the High-Level Joint Working Group between the countries will accelerate cooperation.

For his part, the Chinese president has said they stand ready to conduct in-depth vaccine cooperation with Turkey and help it defeat the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, according to the country’s news agencies, Daily Sabah reported.