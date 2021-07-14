Blinken vows to take measures against Russia-based hackers

The United States has made it clear to Russia that it will take measures against hackers on the Russian territory if Moscow fails to deal with them, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We’re working to bring allies and partners along to respond collectively when others engage in malicious cyber activity. That’s what happened after the SolarWinds intrusion," he told the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. top diplomat, 22 countries supported Washington’s conclusion about Russia’s role in the attack.

"And that’s important, because when we speak with one voice, we can more effectively deter future bad acts. Our message is clear: Countries that harbor cyber criminals have a responsibility to take action. If they don’t, we will," Blinken added.