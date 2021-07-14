South Korean capital bans fast workout music in gyms

Gyms in the South Korean capital are about to adopt an unusual Covid prevention strategy: play slower music.

The Health Ministry is implementing a number of new measures as the country continues battling a coronavirus outbreak that has seen daily cases climb steeply since late June.

In the capital Seoul, new rules mean specific workout classes, such as spinning and aerobics, are not allowed to play music that is faster than 120 beats per minute (BPM), since "harsh breathing from intense activities can spatter a lot of saliva," said the ministry in a news release.

Treadmills in gyms are also limited to a speed of 6 km per hour, CNN reported.

The ministry added that they implemented new rules in gyms because it's difficult to properly wear masks or social distance while exercising, especially during group classes, therefore making it more likely for people to become close contacts.

The measures have sparked protest and ridicule, with some pointing out that most people don't know the BPM of the songs they listen to by heart.

Seoul, a national Covid hotspot, entered Level 4 restrictions on Monday - the highest in their four-tier system, after reporting record-high numbers of daily new cases. South Korea reported 1,100 new Covid cases on Sunday - 775 of which came from the greater Seoul area.

Under the heightened Level 4 restrictions, private gatherings of more than two people are banned after 6 p.m. Most public events are banned, with only family members allowed to attend weddings at funerals. Gyms are also required to keep entry logs, check temperatures, and close shower rooms at indoor facilities.