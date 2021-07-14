Armen Grigoryan appointed as Armenia's first deputy foreign minister

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on July 13 dismissing Armen Grigoryan as Secretary of the Security Council.

By another decision, signed July 14, Armen Grigoryan was appointed as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Armenia’s latest Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan resigned on May 31. He was followed by three of his four deputies - Avet Adonts, Artak Apitonyan and Gagik Ghalachyan.

Speaking at a farewell meeting with the ministry’s staff, Ayvazyan said he resigned because he thought that Armenian diplomats must not implement policies jeopardizing Armenia’s sovereignty and national security.