Georgia reports 1,663 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,663 new cases of coronavirus, 769 recoveries and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 35,559 tests have been conducted around the country of which 18,254 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,305 were PCR tests.

Currently 14,491 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 9,786 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 3,753 patients - in hospitals, 952 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 721 patients are in critical condition of which 175 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 9,467 individuals are in self-isolation and 54 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 381,336 cases of coronavirus, 361,327 recoveries and 5,492 deaths, Agenda.ge reported.