CDC bans import of dogs from high-risk rabies countries

The CDC is banning dog imports from 113 high-risk rabies countries leaving American families overseas scrambling to get their pets home.

Effective this Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the order temporarily suspends the importation of dogs from countries classified by the CDC as high risk for dog rabies, which includes Turkey.

The order also temporarily suspends the importation of dogs from countries that are not at high risk, if the dogs have been in high-risk countries during the previous six months.