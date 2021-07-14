Pfizer vaccine in Georgia: registration starts today, vaccination begins July 16

The Pfizer vaccine is already available in Georgia and residents can start registering to receive the jab at https://booking.moh.gov.ge starting today at 15:00, the Georgian Ministry of Health announced.

Vaccination applicants can also register directly during a visit to clinics.

The registration will end on July 16 and the vaccination process will start the same day, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Health said that gradually 80 medical facilities will be involved in the immunisation process.

The two doses required for Pfizer vaccination will be given at 21-28 day intervals.

The Ministry of Health reported that under the agreement with Pfizer, Georgia will gradually receive 1,000,350 doses of the vaccine.

Overall, vaccination in Georgia is currently available with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinocav vaccines, Agenda.ge reported.