Russia reports over 23,800 COVID-19 cases in the past day

Russia confirmed 23,827 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,857,002, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the incidence rate rose by 0.41%.

Moscow confirmed 3,966 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since June 8. Some 2,469 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,942 in St. Petersburg, 531 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 461 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 451 in the Krasnodar Region.

As many as 454,241 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,966 in the past 24 hours compared to 4,991 infections reported a day earlier. This is the lowest number since June 8.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.28%. According to the crisis center, the city has reported 1,443,598 infections since the onset of the pandemic.

Moscow’s COVID-19 fatalities grew by 109 in the past 24 hours compared to 103 deaths confirmed a day earlier, reaching 23,967, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, another 7,519 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since May 26, 2020. As many as 1,250,506 people in the Russian capital have recovered by now.

Currently, 169,125 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 786 in the past 24 hours compared to 780 deaths reported a day earlier, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. As many as 145,278 people have died so far.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.48%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Another 102 fatalities were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 29 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 27 in the Irkutsk Region, 26 in the Tyumen Region, while the Krasnodar and Rostov regions reported 24 deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 21,269 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,257,483.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 89.8% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,896 daily recoveries, the Moscow Region - 1,787, Crimea - 553, the Sverdlovsk Region - 425 and the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 383.