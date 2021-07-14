Russia to resume air traffic with France, Czech Republic from July 24
Russia will restart the scheduled air service with France and the Czech Republic from July 24. Flights will be made between capitals four times a week, the novel coronavirus infection response center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.
"The scheduled air service will be with the following states from July 24, 2021: France en route Moscow - Paris and Moscow - Nice with the rate of four flights per week on each route, en route St. Petersburg - Paris and St. Petersburg - Nice with the rate of two flights per week on each route. The Czech Republic: en route Moscow - Prague with the rate of four flights per week," the center said.
Russia has resumed the air service with 48 states by now.
Vestnik Kavkaza
