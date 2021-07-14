Delta variant to make up 90% of all COVID-19 infections in EU, regulator says

The Delta variant will account for 90% of all coronavirus infections in the EU by the end of August, according to a joint press release by the European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"The Delta variant is a variant of concern that is spreading fast in Europe and may seriously hamper efforts to control the pandemic. Evidence suggests it is 40% to 60% more transmissible than the earlier Alpha variant, which was the first major variant of concern in the EU. In addition, the Delta variant may be associated with higher risk of hospitalization," the document noted.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control expects that "by the end of August the Delta variant will represent 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the EU". "This makes it essential for countries to speed up vaccination programmes, including delivery of second doses where recommended, and to close the immunity gaps and opportunities for further emergence of variants, as soon as possible," the press release stated.

In this context, the agencies urged paying special attention to the protection of the elderly and those with underlying conditions, since they run a greater risk of a severe form of the coronavirus infection and a higher risk of death. According to experts, in ten EU countries, 30% or more of individuals older than 80 have not yet completed the recommended vaccination course.