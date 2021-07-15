Miami's mayor says U.S. should consider air strikes against Cuba

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested that the United States should explore the option of air strikes against Cuba.

"What should be contemplated right now is a coalition of potential military action in Cuba," Suarez, a Republican, said in comments on Fox News. Suarez, whose father was born in Cuba and was formerly mayor of Miami, pointed to U.S. interventions in Panama and Kosovo as potential models to follow.

When asked if he was calling for air strikes in Cuba, Suarez said, "What I'm suggesting is that option is one that has to be explored, and one that cannot be just simply discarded."

Suarez's remarks came after Cuba on Sunday saw the largest anti-government protests in years, with thousands demonstrating against a lack of freedoms and a growing economic crisis under Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the Communist regime. South Florida has the largest population of Cuban Americans in the country, and Miami in recent days has seen demonstrations in solidarity with the anti-government protestors in Cuba.