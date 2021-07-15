Kazakhstan records all-time high of over 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan recorded 5,314 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the government’s interagency commission on coronavirus response said on Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 472,106.

According to the commission, the country’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 2,756 to 420,984 in the past day and the death toll increased by 47 to 4,816.

On August 1, 2020, the Kazakh Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. Apart from confirmed COVID-19 patients, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who test negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19. As of July 15, as many as 58,213 such cases and 3,514 deaths were recorded in the country.

A vaccination campaign involving the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1. The distribution of domestically made Sputnik V vaccines began in the country in late February. Kazakhstan began to use its own coronavirus vaccine, QazVaz, on April 26. The country also purchased one mln doses of Hayat-Vax produced by China’s Sinopharm in late April. The first batch of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech arrived in Kazakhstan in early June.

As of July 15, as many as 4,705,675 people received the first vaccine dose in Kazakhstan and 2,597,505 of them were fully vaccinated.