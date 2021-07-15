Zarif advises Biden to learn from sanctions inefficiency

On the sixth anniversary of the JCPOA, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advised President of the United States Joe Biden to learn from the proven inefficiency of the sanctions policy against Iran.

In a Wednesday tweet, Zarif wrote, "6 years ago today, #JCPOA resolved a UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war."

"Obama realized his "crippling sanctions" would not cripple Iran or its centrifuges. Trump ineptly thought "maximum pressure" would. Never will," he added.

"@POTUS should look closely at these figures," the foreign minister said addressing US President Joe Biden by releasing a table in his tweet.