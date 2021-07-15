Uzbekistan receives another batch of Sputnik V vaccine

Uzbekistan has received another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus jab, Health Ministry Spokesman Furkat Sanayev informed TASS on Thursday.

"Today, another batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Uzbekistan," he said. According to Sanayev, the cargo includes 70,000 doses of the first component and 20,000 doses of the second component of the vaccine.

Uzbekistan received more than 200,000 vaccine doses in April, June and July. Reports also said that Moscow and Tashkent had reached an agreement on the production of the jab in Uzbekistan, and a suitable manufacturing site has been found.

Mass vaccination of the population in Uzbekistan kicked off in April 2021. In addition to Sputnik V, Uzbekistan is using a shot manufactured in India under license from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and also the one developed by China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. To date, more than 3 million people have received the first jab.

Uzbekistan whose population is over 34.5 million people has so far confirmed 117,902 coronavirus cases, with 112,941 patients having recovered from the disease. The latest data indicates 785 fatalities nationwide.