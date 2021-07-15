Russia reports over 25,200 COVID-19 cases in the past day

Russia confirmed 25,293 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,882,295, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the incidence rate rose by 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 5,237 COVID-19 cases in the past day. Some 2,444 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,954 in St. Petersburg, 528 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 484 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 468 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, as many as 457,250 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,237 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,966 infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,448,835.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.36%.

Moscow’s COVID-19 fatalities grew by 101 compared to 109 deaths confirmed a day earlier, reaching 24,068.

Meanwhile, another 7,855 patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,258,361. Currently, 166,406 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Russia has documented 791 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. In total, 146,069 patients have died from COVID-19 in Russia.

The preliminary lethality rate has remained at 2.48%, the data provided by the center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 108 COVID-19 deaths have been documented in St. Petersburg, 33 in the Irkutsk Region, 26 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 25 in the Krasnodar Region, 23 in the Voronezh Region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 21,493 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,278,976.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at about 89.7% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,926 recoveries, the Moscow Region — 1,876, the Sverdlovsk Region — 447, Crimea — 418 and the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 337.