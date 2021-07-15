Nurmagomedov worries about UFC because of people like McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that Conor McGregor's MMA career is finished following his injury at UFC 264, and has also gone as far as to say any support for the Irishman is bad for the sport.

Speaking to ESPN, the Russian said: "Money and fame show who you are. All the time we hear that money and fame change people. No. When money and fame come, these two things show who you are. And what has [McGregor] done?

"He punched an old guy [in a bar in 2019]. You guys can watch everything he did and understand, it's just like Dustin [Poirier] said, ‘This guy is a bag of s***.’ I saw a lot of tweets try to support him. How are you gonna support this guy? When kids, young generation watch him, watch this sport? If you want to promote your fight, promote. If the MMA community is going to support these bad people, this sport is going to go in a bad way. This guy is finished, but he's good for promotion," he stressed.