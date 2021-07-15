Georgia reports 1,398 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,398 new cases of coronavirus, 1,164 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 30,867 tests have been conducted around the country of which 16,167 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,700 were PCR tests.

Currently 14,714 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 9,811 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 3,838 patients - in hospitals, 1,065 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 756 patients are in critical condition of which 166 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 9,947 individuals are in self-isolation and 55 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 382,734 cases of coronavirus, 362,491 recoveries and 5,503 deaths, Agenda.ge reported.