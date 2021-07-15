COVID-19 spread coefficient in Russia remains below one for second straight day

Coronavirus spread indicator in Russia on Thursday continued to decrease, amounting to 0.98, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This indicator is below one in three out of ten regions with the highest number of infections — in Moscow (0.82), the Samara Region (0.96), and the Moscow Region (0.99).

In St. Petersburg it equals one, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 1.01, in the Rostov Region it equals 1.03, and in the Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions it is at the mark of 1.06. In the Krasnoyarsk Region it increased to 1.12, while in the Sverdlovsk Region it dropped to 1.22.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently, the indicator is used, for instance, to evaluate whether a region is ready to hold mass events.