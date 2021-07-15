Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Kazakhstan

Russia’s Sputnik Light single-component coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Kazakhstan, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The single-component Sputnik Light vaccine will reduce population’s vaccination timeline and speed up herd immunity buildup," the Fund says.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare also registered the Sputnik V vaccine in February 2021.