Football officials give Russian team low marks for ‘disappointing’ 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has excoriated the performance of the national team at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup this summer, branding it disappointing, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

"The result of the team’s work is disappointing," Dyukov told journalists after a meeting of the RFU Executive Committee earlier in the day. "The Executive Committee has extended its gratitude to team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov for his five-year work with the team."

"The team’s performance at the 2018 [FIFA] World Cup will remain an unforgettable milestone in our history," TASS cited Dyukov as saying.

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory.

On July 8, the RFU stated that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.