Bank manager detained in Georgia for misappropriation of large amount of money

The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia has detained a former manager of a large commercial bank branch in Batumi for the misappropriation of large amounts of money and using forged documents.

Between 2015 – 2021 the offender prepared forged agreements of opening and closing deposits of several individuals, cash register receipts and illegally appropriated large amounts of money belonging to the bank.

Investigation found that the detainee misappropriated about 2.5 million GEL, €80,000 and $180, 500.

The crime is punishable by seven to 11 years in prison, Agenda.ge reported.