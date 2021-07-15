Kyrgyzstan Appeals For Help For Ethnic Kyrgyz Who Fled Afghanistan

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has appealed to authorities in neighboring Tajikistan to facilitate the passage to their common border of hundreds of ethnic Kyrgyz who fled Afghanistan amid a major Taliban surge that is raising security concerns in neighboring former Soviet republics, Radio Liberty reports.

The ministry also said on July 15 that it had turned to the United Nations for assistance in bringing to Kyrgyzstan ethnic Kyrgyz who entered Tajikistan from Afghanistan -- many with livestock -- on July 13-14.

According to the ministry, 91 Kyrgyz men, 77 women, and 177 children from the village of Andemin in Afghanistan's Vakhon district in the Badakhshan region are currently in Tajikistan and require assistance to reach Kyrgyzstan.

While fleeing Afghanistan, the ministry said, two Kyrgyz children had died of unknown causes.