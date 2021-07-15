FSB foils terror attack in crowded area of Moscow

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a terror attack in Moscow, apprehending a Russian national, who plotted to set off an explosive in a crowded area, the FSB press office told TASS on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The Federal Security Service has prevented a terror attack on the territory of Moscow. As a result of measures that have been carried out, the FSB operatives have detained a Russian national, who plotted to commit a terror attack in July by detonating an improvised explosive in a crowded area," the statement says.

The FSB operatives found components of an improvised explosive device in the terrorist’s cache, while his communications means contained instructions on how to produce it and correspondence with members of international terrorist organizations resident in Syria, the press office said.

"The Investigative Department of the FSB of Russia has opened a criminal case," the statement says.