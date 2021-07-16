U.S. and Russia intend to work bilaterally on climate issues

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Ruslan Edelgeriyev are committed to working together on a range of climate issues, including carbon and non-carbon emissions reduction, the State Department said on Thursday.

“They also intend to work together bilaterally on a range of climate-related issues. Topics will include, among others, satellite monitoring of emissions and removals of greenhouse gases; forests and agriculture‎; climate and the Arctic, including black carbon; reducing emissions from non-CO2 gases, including methane; enhanced nationally determined contributions and long-term strategies under the Paris Agreement; energy efficiency; climate finance; nature-based solutions; and implementation of joint climate projects”, the Department said in a release.

Kerry and Edelgeriyev agreed that the climate challenge should be addressed with seriousness and urgency while both countries are committed to implementing the Paris Climate Agreement and its goals of reducing temperatures as well as targeting of net-zero emissions on a global scale, the release said.

The two representatives also agreed to promote the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow as well as cooperate on climate-related issues in the Arctic, Sputnik reported.

John Kerry is visiting Moscow to meet with Russian officials and discuss climate-related issues. On Monday, Kerry met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said the US special envoy's visit was "an important and positive signal" for US-Russia relations.

On Wednesday, Kerry spoke over the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin who also stressed the importance of achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.