Netanyahu corruption trial delayed until September

After a request from the prosecution for a further delay in the ongoing corruption trial of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the next hearing will be pushed off until September.

The state prosecutor requested that the hearing of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, a central witness in the case, be delayed due to “personal reasons.” The case was originally slated for next week.

Since the courts system will be in recess for August, the next hearing is expected to take place September 13, The Times of Israel reported.