Kazakhstan reports over 5,600 COVID-19 cases per day

Over the past day, doctors in Kazakhstan have identified 5,648 new coronavirus cases - 334 more than the day before, which is the highest figure in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of cases has reached 477,754, the interdepartmental commission on preventing the spread of coronavirus under the government said on Friday.

In relation to the population (18.9 mln people), the share of infected people is 2.5%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.02%.

According to the report, a total of 423,996 people have recovered, over the past 24 hours, 3,012 recovered have been registered. A day earlier, 2,756 recovered were reported. The number of deaths due to coronavirus, according to the latest information, reached 4,864, an increase of 48 per day.

As of July 16, 58,335 cases of such pneumonia were detected in the country, 3,520 people with this diagnosis died, TASS reported.