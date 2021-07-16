Georgia reports1,653 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,653 new cases of coronavirus, 466 recoveries and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 34,800 tests have been conducted around the country of which 18,765 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,035 were PCR tests.

Currently 15,888 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 10,871 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,001 patients - in hospitals, 1,016 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 780 patients are in critical condition of which 177 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 10,703 individuals are in self-isolation and 52 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 384,387 cases of coronavirus, 362,957 recoveries and 5,516 deaths, Agenda.ge reported.