Russia records another 25,704 coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,704 to 5,907,999 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.44%.

In particular, 2,484 coronavirus cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,948 in St. Petersburg, 529 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 481 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 478 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 460,223 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow has documented 5,382 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,454,217.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.37%. The day before, 5,237 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 105 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 24,173.

Meanwhile, 8,032 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 1,266,393 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 163,651 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 799 in the past 24 hours compared to 791 deaths on previous day, taking the total to 146,868 and setting a new daily record.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.49%.

In particular, St. Petersburg reported 101 fatalities followed by the Irkutsk Region (36), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (28), the Krasnodar Region (25) and the Voronezh Region (24).

Russia has documented 21,932 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 5,300,908.

The share of those recovered reaches about 89.7% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,932 COVID patients have recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,861 in the Moscow Region, 449 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 400 in the Lipetsk Region, 380 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.