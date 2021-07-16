Crimea reports new daily COVID-19 case record with 394 new infections

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Russia’s Crimea in the past 24 hours reached 394, head of the region Sergei Aksenov informed via his VK social media page. Crimea set a new record, beating the previous one of 381 daily cases.

"On July 15, 394 cases of the coronavirus infection were identified in Crimea. Of the total number of infections, 281 were found after the people sought medical help, 107 were recorded via contact tracing and six arrived from overseas," TASS cited Aksenov as saying.

He added that 225 people recovered, while 6,862 people were tested for the virus.

The regional crisis center reports that more than 53,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Crimea, 46,000 recoveries and 1,600 deaths.