DDoS attack registered on Russian Defense Ministry website 

The official website of the Russian Defense Ministry is down due to a DDoS attack, a source in the law enforcement said on Friday.

"Specialists from the defense ministry are repelling a DDoS attack on the official website of the Defense Ministry," TASS cited the source as saying.

Currently, the ministry’s website is down.

Previously, major attacks on Russian sources were documented during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Q&A session, when the session’s digital systems were attacked.