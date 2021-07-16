Catastrophe support to be German military's 'top priority'

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the main focus for the German military, the Bundeswehr, will be assisting the emergency response.

"I have already ordered that all other assignments that are not directly related to the missions abroad be put on hold," Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Friday.

"The Bundeswehr is already providing active help with emergency response and clearing work with its quickly available on-site forces," DW cited her as satying.

At least 110 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued.

Authorities said late Thursday that about 1,300 people in Germany were still listed missing, but cautioned that the high figure could be due to duplication of data and difficulties reaching people because of disrupted roads and phone connections.