Nord Stream 2: Ukraine must face the truth

Former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and France, Oleg Shamshur, commenting on the results of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Nord Stream 2, said that Kyiv should prepare for a worst-case scenario.

According to him, the discussion of this issue at the Merkel-Biden summit demonstrated that ”Ukraine has no influence on the fate of the gas pipeline.”

Shamshur added that the Ukrainian side has a chance to interrupt the completion of the gas pipeline with the help of US sanction pressure, but the American side is not inclined to help.