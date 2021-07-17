Revaccination to become permanent?

There is no need to be revaccinated every six months throughout life, assured immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov.

According to him, there is a corresponding need only during a pandemic. “And it will not last forever,” he expressed confidence in an interview with MK.

Further, the specialist noted that under a favourable scenario, the epidemic will end by the summer of next year. In the future, it will only remain to control the external borders, to prevent contamination from countries where the disease continues to spread.