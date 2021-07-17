Chechnya sets anti-record in life expectancy

Chechnya and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug became the leaders in the rating for the reduction in life expectancy in Russia. Rosstat clarifies that life expectancy at birth in 2020 decreased in all regions, except for Sevastopol.

So, according to Rosstat, life expectancy in Chechnya decreased by 5% (by 3.8 years), in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug - by 3.8% (2.8 years), in third place is the Lipetsk region - by 3.7% (2.8 years).