Rural dispensaries being renovated in Stavropol Territory

The head of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, reported on the progress of the program to support local medical institutions. Today, he posted on Instagram pictures of the Dubovskaya medical outpatient clinic, where a major overhaul was recently completed. Currently, the process of installation and commissioning of equipment is underway there.

"The vaccination, procedural, laboratory and emergency rooms will be put into operation,” he said, adding that the renovation was carried out thanks to the primary health care modernization program.