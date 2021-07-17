Criminal caught in hot pursuit in Georgia

The police officers detained a suspect accused of a scuffle with a shooting that took place on the outskirts of the Georgian capital - Varketili.

According to the press service of the Georgian Interior Ministry, the accused, being drunk, shot his opponent in the leg during a quarrel, and then left the place of emergency.

Doctors rescued the victim, Sputnik Georgia notes. It is clarified that the detainee faces up to 7 years in prison.