Best carpet competition announced in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, the Azerkhalcha company announced a Zəfər competition for the best carpet in honor of the victory in the Patriotic War.

The press service of the company informed that young artists and designers are invited to participate in the contest. They will take part in the creation of the Zəfər collection. "For the selected participants, a professional course will be organized under the guidance of an international team of mentors,” the statement reads.

Then the masters will have to create their own collection of carpets "dedicated to Victory Day on November 10".