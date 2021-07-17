Dagestan reports gas distribution stations overload

The authorities of Dagestan reported a shortage of capacity in the region's gas networks - almost a quarter of 106 gas distribution stations are overloaded.

According to the head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, the region hopes for good prospects and support from Gazprom and the management of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz.

He further noted that it is planned to build four inter-settlement gas pipelines in Dagestan with a total length of 66.3 km by the end of the year.