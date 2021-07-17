Kazakhstan to review coronavirus restrictions

The press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, announced that on July 19, the head of state, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, will hold a working meeting with the Prime Minister, heads of departments, akims of cities and regions on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country.

He will be reported by the government on measures to counter the spread of the disease. In addition, it is planned to approve new coordinated actions aimed at improving the general situation in the regions and ensuring the health of citizens of the republic, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.