Russian Ministry of Labor to explain vaccination efforts

The head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, instructed the Ministry of Labor and Rospotrebnadzor to send clarifications on the organization of vaccination.

"To send clarifications to employers on the organization of vaccination in work collectives and the procedure for recording the percentage of vaccinated," follows from the instruction published on Saturday on the government website.

In addition, the departments will have to report to the Cabinet of Ministers on the results of their work by July 20.