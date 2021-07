Pyatigorsk is among the top ten tourist cities with the most delicious food, the local administration reports.

The survey leaders are Gagra, Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh and Volgograd.

The poll was conducted by the TVIL.RU service in connection with the Day of Delicious Food celebrated on July 16.