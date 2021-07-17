11% of industrial enterprises employees vaccinated in Stavropol
About 11% of workers at industrial enterprises in the Stavropol Territory have been vaccinated against coronavirus, and by the end of the summer, their number will double, the Minister of Energy, Industry and Communications of the Territory, Vitaly Shulzhenko said, noting that according to the monitoring carried out at the industrial enterprises of the Territory, by the end of August, 10,000 more people intend to get a jab.
Vestnik Kavkaza
