Yessentuki gets ready for the All-Russian population census

In Yessentuki, a meeting of the profile commission took place, during which the readiness of the city for the All-Russian population census was discussed.

Earlier it was reported that the census will be held on October 1-31 in digital format.

A total of 33 census stations will be opened in the city. More than 200 people will be involved in data collection.

The meeting participants also discussed the address management of the resort - out of 14,000 private houses, 8,000 do not have identification plates. This problem will be resolved shortly.