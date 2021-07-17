Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses his condolences to Merkel

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in connection with the death of people as a result of downpours and floods caused by the Cyclone Bernd.

"Sharing your grief at this difficult moment, on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences to you and the families who lost beloved ones and entire people of Germany. I wish a speedy recovery to the victims of the natural disaster and return of the missing to the families,” the message of the head of the state reads.