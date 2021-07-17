Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at Grand Prix in Tel Aviv

The Azerbaijani team (Zeynab Gummatova, Laman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova) won medals in group exercises at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics in Tel Aviv.

Bronze was won by athletes in the exercise with five balls (43.700 points) and in the composition with three hoops and two pairs of clubs (44.400 points).

Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova became the 5th in the final of the ribbon exercise in the individual program with a score of 21.150 points.